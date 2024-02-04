Left Menu

Initiative launched to enhance stroke care in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:59 IST
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) and a hospital chain to deliver timely and appropriate care to stroke patients in Ahmedabad by establishing a network of primary stroke centres through smaller healthcare facilities.

The initiative involves collaborating with nursing homes and clinics to position them as local hubs for primary stroke care management, said Marengo Asia Hospitals in a release on Sunday. A ‘Centre of Excellence in Quality and Patient Safety in Stroke Care' has been set up at Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad in collaboration with QAI, the release said.

QAI was instituted to establish an educational, training, quality improvement, and accreditation/certification ecosystem for stakeholders involved in any aspect of quality to share their expertise and knowledge.

Among the verticals within QAI is the Centre for Accreditation of Health and Social Care (CAHSC), which oversees accreditation and certification activities in the field of health and social care.

“We aim to expand the comprehensive stroke programme to fellow clinics and nursing homes, enabling them to play a more significant role in the community and deliver timely and appropriate care to all stroke patients,'' the release said.

This endeavor will empower these stroke centers with the essential knowledge and skills required to provide standardized stroke care, it said.

''Through this collaboration, we intend to extend top-notch stroke care to the residents of Ahmedabad by engaging nearby community hospitals, and offering them training and expertise to evolve into L1 and L2 stroke centers in association with MCIMS and QAI,'' added the release.

