Left Menu

Godrej Properties Q3 profit up 11 pc to Rs 63 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:44 IST
Godrej Properties Q3 profit up 11 pc to Rs 63 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 56.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 548.31 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 404.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024