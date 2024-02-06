Godrej Properties Q3 profit up 11 pc to Rs 63 cr

Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 56.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 548.31 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 404.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)