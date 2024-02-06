Left Menu

World's largest radio telescope just got a heart transplant

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:42 IST
World's largest radio telescope just got a heart transplant
Image Credit: ESO/C. Malin (christophmalin.com)

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the largest radio telescope in the world, has undergone what can only be described as a 'heart transplant'. A hydrogen maser was successfully installed into the array, marking an essential advancement in the quest for astronomical breakthroughs.

The new hydrogen maser, an advanced atomic clock, uses the properties of the hydrogen atom to provide an extremely precise and stable frequency reference, which is crucial for Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) observations, enabling synchronization of cosmic signals received by networks of telescopes spread across the globe.

The upgrade was funded by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and the seamless integration was supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Haystack Observatory.

The original maser will continue to function as a backup system to ensure the utmost reliability and continuity in observations. The new maser, operational since January 2024, ensures a high level of accuracy essential for explorations of the Universe, especially in the longest baselines where precision is paramount.

ALMA is composed of 66 high-precision antennas, which operate on wavelengths of 0.32 to 3.6 mm. Its main array has fifty antennas, each with 12-meter diameters, which act together as a single telescope - an interferometer. With this upgrade, the observatory is set to embark on a new era of discoveries.

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024