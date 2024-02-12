Health News Roundup: Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF

About 68,000 children and their families who survived Nepal’s deadliest quake in eight years need further humanitarian aid to rebuild their lives, UNICEF said on Sunday, 100 days after the tremors that devastated parts of west Nepal. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck two districts of Jajarkot and Rukum West in the remote western region of the Himalayan country on Nov. 3, killing at least 154 people, more than half of them children.

