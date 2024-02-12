Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Children traumatised by Nepal quake need aid to rebuild lives - UNICEF

About 68,000 children and their families who survived Nepal’s deadliest quake in eight years need further humanitarian aid to rebuild their lives, UNICEF said on Sunday, 100 days after the tremors that devastated parts of west Nepal. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck two districts of Jajarkot and Rukum West in the remote western region of the Himalayan country on Nov. 3, killing at least 154 people, more than half of them children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024