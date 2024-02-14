US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after selloff as traders reassess rate bets
14-02-2024
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, recovering from a selloff in the previous session after a hot inflation report clouded the timing for the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate cut this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.92 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 38,372.67.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.27 points, or 0.47%, at 4,976.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 126.11 points, or 0.81%, to 15,781.71 at the opening bell.
