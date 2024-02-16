Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS in Rewari, Haryana's Healthcare Gets a Boost

The project is an important step towards realising the prime ministers vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems.Modi also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:18 IST
PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS in Rewari, Haryana's Healthcare Gets a Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

He also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector worth over Rs 9,770 crore. To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.

The AIIMS-Rewari will have a hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for the faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and post-graduate students, a night shelter and a guesthouse etc.

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Haryana.

Apart from AIIMS-Rewari, Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. The project is an important step towards realising the prime minister's vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems.

Modi also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crore.

The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors.

Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024