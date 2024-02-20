Srinagar gets second snowfall of winter

Srinagar city received second snowfall of the winter on Tuesday as higher reaches of Kashmir have witnessed bountiful snowfall over the past 48 hours, officials said here.

Srinagar, which has been lashed by rain since Sunday, witnessed moderate snowfall in the early part of the day, a weather department official said.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez, Machil and other hilly areas of the valley, the person said.

The wet weather has been accompanied by gusty winds which has resulted in damage to several houses in the valley.

Videos of tin roofs being blown away by strong winds have gone viral on social media.

Gulmarg, a skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host 4th Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 2.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours, the official said.

More than four feet of snow has accumulated at Sadhna Top (five feet), Razdan Top (five feet) Tulail-Gurez (four feet) and Sonamarg (4.5 feet).

Srinagar has received 29 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours while Qazigund received 76.8 mm.

Pahalgam (40.1 mm), Kupwara (41.9 mm) and Kokernag (26.0 mm) also received substantial rain over the same period.

The Jammu region has also been lashed by rain, forcing closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to mudslides at several places in Ramban District.

