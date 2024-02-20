Left Menu

NBCC bags contract worth Rs 560 crore to construct permanent campus of NIT, Sikkim

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 560 crore to construct a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Sikkim. In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has bagged a contract for the construction of the permanent campus of NIT Sikkim at Dung dung Khamdong, Gangtok, Sikkim.

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 560 crore to construct a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Sikkim. In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has bagged a contract for the construction of the permanent campus of NIT Sikkim at Dung dung Khamdong, Gangtok, Sikkim. The size of the contract is Rs 560 crore. NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate.

