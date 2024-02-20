NBCC gets Rs 332 crore order from Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University

State-owned NBCC has secured a contract worth Rs 332 crore for infrastructure development works for Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University. NBCC is mainly engaged in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate. In a statement on Tuesday, NBCC said it will ''undertake infrastructural development works for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University across multiple campuses in Jhansi, Datia, Newari, and Morena/Khajuraho over the next three years.'' The project cost is Rs 331.9 crore. The development works include the construction of boys' hostel, girls' hostel, and academic buildings comprising classrooms and labs for the Jhansi campus. It will construct auditorium, sports facility, fisheries ponds, and hostels on the Datia campus. The office building, training hall, and external development would be executed for the Newari campus while the academic building and hostel for undergraduates would be built for the Morena/Khajuraho campus. Separately, NBCC said it has been ''entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the renovation and furnishing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Bhawan in Noida.'' Under the terms of the MoU signed between NBCC and ICAI, the project cost is approximately Rs 24.98 crore. The renovation works of the total plot area of 1,995 square metre will be done by NBCC which includes dismantling the existing floorings, walls, staircases, lifts, toilets, etc, and planning, designing, and providing architectural and engineering consultancy services for the office floor layouts, civil works, etc. Further, NBCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the High Court of Telangana for the development of a single court complex and residential quarter in Boath, Adilabad district, Telangana. The project, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 12.17 crore, aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the judicial fraternity and ensure the efficient delivery of justice in the region. These initiatives reflect NBCC's dedication to executing projects of national importance across diverse sectors, including judiciary, education, and professional services, NBCC said.

