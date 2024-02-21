Left Menu

ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions

ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions
With the completion of the final round of ground qualification tests, the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) CE20 cryogenic engine, which powers the agency's well-proven LVM3 launch vehicle, is now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions.

A series of ground qualification tests of the CE20 engine were carried out at the High Altitude Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragir. It life demonstration tests, endurance tests, and performance assessment under nominal operating conditions as well as off-nominal conditions w.r.t thrust, mixture ratio, and propellant tank pressure.

In a press statement, the agency announced the completion of the acceptance tests of the flight engine identified for the first unmanned Gaganyaan (G1) mission tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of this year. The CE20 engine will power the upper stage of the human-rated LVM3 vehicle.

ISRO's Gaganyaan program aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

