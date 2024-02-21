Left Menu

EU strikes deal to strengthen air quality standards

The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-02-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 13:59 IST
EU strikes deal to strengthen air quality standards
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement. The new rules set out air quality standards for 2030 in the form of pollutant limits and target values that are closer to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Environment Agency said in November that pollution caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which affects people with heart diseases in particular, led to 253,000 deaths in the EU in 2021. Pollution from nitrogen dioxide (NO2), most harmful to people with diabetes, resulted in 52,000 deaths and short-term ozone (O3) exposure led to 22,000 deaths. Under the Tuesday's provisional agreement, annual limits for PM2.5 and NO2 would be reduced from 25 µg/m³ to 10 µg/m³ and from 40 µg/m³ to 20 µg/m³ respectively.

The agreement provides member states with the possibility to request, by Jan. 31, 2029, and for specific reasons and under strict conditions, a postponement of the deadline for attaining the air quality limit values. The deal has to be formally confirmed by the European Parliament and Council and then it will go through the adoption procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024