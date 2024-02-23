Govt provides $5 million boost to develop caulerpa removal techniques

The battle to contain the fast-spreading exotic caulerpa seaweed has today received a $5 million boost to accelerate the development of removal techniques, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“The time is now to really lean in and build on the work of Biosecurity New Zealand, mana whenua, communities and local authorities to understand the pest and prevent its spread.

“The extra $5 million is an investment in technology to contain caulerpa and then eliminate it where possible from those affected areas.

“We know this thing spreads fast and we’re committed to action. This funding increase will enable further development of suction dredge technology, which I recently visited in Northland.

“This is a challenging situation. No other country has been able to adequately control or eradicate such a large infestation of exotic caulerpa.

“Early results look promising, we want to continue to improve the technology so it can operate at pace with increased efficiencies and see if elimination in certain places is actually possible.

“New Zealanders value the marine environment highly and we need to keep up this fight as we continue to search for ways to get rid of this invasive pest. The extra $5m announced today will support this effort.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)