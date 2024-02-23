Left Menu

Govt provides $5 million boost to develop caulerpa removal techniques

“The extra $5 million is an investment in technology to contain caulerpa and then eliminate it where possible from those affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-02-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 11:07 IST
Govt provides $5 million boost to develop caulerpa removal techniques
“The time is now to really lean in and build on the work of Biosecurity New Zealand, mana whenua, communities and local authorities to understand the pest and prevent its spread. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The battle to contain the fast-spreading exotic caulerpa seaweed has today received a $5 million boost to accelerate the development of removal techniques, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard. 

“The time is now to really lean in and build on the work of Biosecurity New Zealand, mana whenua, communities and local authorities to understand the pest and prevent its spread.

“The extra $5 million is an investment in technology to contain caulerpa and then eliminate it where possible from those affected areas.

“We know this thing spreads fast and we’re committed to action. This funding increase will enable further development of suction dredge technology, which I recently visited in Northland. 

“This is a challenging situation. No other country has been able to adequately control or eradicate such a large infestation of exotic caulerpa.

“Early results look promising, we want to continue to improve the technology so it can operate at pace with increased efficiencies and see if elimination in certain places is actually possible. 

“New Zealanders value the marine environment highly and we need to keep up this fight as we continue to search for ways to get rid of this invasive pest. The extra $5m announced today will support this effort.” 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024