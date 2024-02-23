Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha reviews construction work of 'Balidan Stambh'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:07 IST
J-K LG Sinha reviews construction work of 'Balidan Stambh'
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the construction work of 'Balidan Stambh' at Pratap Park here.

Sinha took stock of the works during a visit to the construction site and emphasised on timely completion of the prestigious project, an official spokesperson said.

The foundation stone for the Balidan Stambh was laid by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah during his visit to Srinagar in June last year. NB NB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024