Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 10:00 IST
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
