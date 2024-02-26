Left Menu

Dhami virtually attends foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of 3 railway stations

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:28 IST
Dhami virtually attends foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of 3 railway stations
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday virtually attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment of Tanakpur, Kashipur and Kotdwar railway stations from the Assembly building in Dehradun.

The redevelopment of the three railway stations in the state at a cost of more than Rs 40 crore will provide state-of-the-art facilities to passengers, besides rail connectivity to the Kumaon region, he said.

Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the projects and said that the work done by the PM by laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations in the country has created another new record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

