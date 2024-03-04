Left Menu

Delhi govt sets aside Rs 80 crore in budget 2024-25 to continue Teerth Yatra Yojana for elderly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:01 IST
The Delhi government on Monday presented a budgetary allocation of Rs 80 crore for continuing the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' for the year 2024-25.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore in the Assembly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi government last year allocated Rs 4,744 crore for the social welfare department which includes expenditure on schemes such as 'Teerth Yatra Yojana'.

''About 87,000 elderly people and their families have gone on pilgrimages through 92 trains till date under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana','' Atishi said while presenting the budget.

The 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' was launched in 2019 to aid elderly population in the city to visit pilgrimage sites across the country.

Under this scheme, the Delhi government organises free pilgrimage travel for the elders to 15 places across religious faiths including Ayodhya, Dwarkadheesh, Puri, Varanasi, Maa Vaishno Devi Dham, Ajmer Sharif, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Tirupati Balaji and Amritsar.

The senior citizens are required to fill out a form to avail the benefit of this scheme and can take one attendant with them.

