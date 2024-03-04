Delhi Budget: AAP government allocates Rs 7,195 crore for Delhi Jal Board

To ensure the right to water and sewerage facilities for every household in Delhi, a total of Rs 7,195 crore has been allocated for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the fiscal year 2024-25, Delhi Minister Atishi announced on Monday. Atishi said after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi, a total of 9,34,000 homes in Delhi have received water supply for the first time and approximately 62.5 per cent of homes in Delhi, which is around 17 lakh families, have been receiving water completely free of cost. ''The right to water of a person cannot be determined by wealth or poverty. Today, approximately 62.5 per cent of homes in Delhi receive water completely free of cost. Presently, the water availability in Delhi has increased from 840 MGD to 1,009 MGD,'' Atishi said. She further mentioned that water pipelines have been laid in the slums and around 99.6 per cent of unauthorised colonies have water pipelines now. ''In the direction of ensuring sewer facilities, there are a total of 4,243 kilometers of sewer lines and 1,031 unauthorised colonies are now connected to the sewer network,'' she said. So far, the AAP government laid 2,422 kilometers of new water pipelines and 3,100 kilometers of new sewer pipelines.

