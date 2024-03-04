Left Menu

Sterling ticks up, traders look ahead to Wednesday's budget

The pound was little changed versus the European common currency at 85.59 pence per euro. British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce his budget on Wednesday. While such events do not always have a major impact on currencies, the dramatic response to autumn's 2022 economic policy announcement, which caused a sharp sell-off in British government bonds and sent the pound tumbling, means investors will be watching.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:56 IST
Sterling ticks up, traders look ahead to Wednesday's budget
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound rose against the dollar on Monday and was steady on the euro at the start of a busy week for markets in which the main event in Britain is Wednesday's budget. Sterling was last up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2681 as a broad positive tone across markets caused a weakening in the greenback. The pound was little changed versus the European common currency at 85.59 pence per euro.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce his budget on Wednesday. While such events do not always have a major impact on currencies, the dramatic response to autumn's 2022 economic policy announcement, which caused a sharp sell-off in British government bonds and sent the pound tumbling, means investors will be watching. Hunt is expected to use the budget to try to boost Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's flagging fortunes by cutting taxes, but without reviving bond investors' worries about the public finances. Over the weekend Hunt played down talk of large tax cuts.

"If the government has less fiscal room to manoeuvre then, at the margin, that means that the amount of stimulus that will come could be on the more disappointing side, and so could give the BoE a bit more leeway to cut rates sooner," Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said. "They would need the data to behave though."

A major factor for currency markets at present is changing expectations of when different central banks will be confident that inflation is under control and start cutting interest rates. The Bank of England is expected to lag the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank when it comes to rate cuts, something that has supported the pound in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024