Punjab Budget: Turban museum to come up in Anandpur Sahib, says Finance Minister Cheema

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:25 IST
A turban museum will be come up in Sri Anandpur Sahib that will showcase the importance of turbans in Indian culture, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday said.

Cheema on Tuesday presented the state's 2024-25 Budget, envisaging total outlay of more than Rs 2 lakh crore, providing special focus on health and education.

During his speech in the assembly, Cheema said, ''Efforts are underway to build a turban museum at Sri Anandpur Sahib, showcasing the importance of turbans in Indian culture.'' Speaking on the tourism sector, Cheema said the Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart - 2023 was held in Mohali with the aim to showcase the state's untapped tourism potential.

Another 22 fairs have been organised in the districts, showcasing Punjab's vibrant culture and rich heritage, he said.

''Under the Parshad scheme, development works have already started in Sri Chamkaur Sahib. The work to develop the Anglo-Sikh War Circuit is already underway and will be completed soon,'' he said.

Noting the need to promote Punjab as a tourist hub, Cheema proposed an outlay of Rs 166 crore, with a special allocation of Rs 30 crore for the construction, upkeep and preservation of various memorials, and Rs 30 crore for tourism branding.

To promote ecotourism, a project -- ''Ecotourism Activities in Various Wildlife Areas/Birs of Punjab'' -- at a cost of Rs 25 crore has been prepared and will be implemented in the next three years. For this, suitable allocation has been made, he said.

Separately, efforts are on to develop Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot as a top tourist destination, he added.

On the infrastructure sector, Cheema said while addressing the Chair, ''Speaker, sir, it may come as a surprise to you that despite its profound historical and spiritual importance in Sikhism, in Sri Anandpur Sahib, many villages still lack proper connectivity even after 75 years of Independence.'' ''For ease of travel and proper connectivity of the residents of these villages, an initial allocation of Rs 30 crore has been made for the construction of bridges between Khera Kalmot and Bhalladi and between Bela Dhyani and Ajauli,'' he added.

