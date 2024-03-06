Left Menu

Russian missile kills elderly man in Kharkiv, five die in Luhansk mine blast

A Russian missile strike on a village in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region killed a 70-year-old man and injured seven other people, including four teenagers, local officials said on Wednesday. In a separate incident in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine, the top Moscow-installed official in the Luhansk region said five people were killed and three injured when a bus on its way to a cemetery was blown up by a mine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:29 IST
A Russian missile strike on a village in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region killed a 70-year-old man and injured seven other people, including four teenagers, local officials said on Wednesday.

In a separate incident in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine, the top Moscow-installed official in the Luhansk region said five people were killed and three injured when a bus on its way to a cemetery was blown up by a mine. It was not clear who was responsible for placing the mine. The official, Leonid Pasechnik, called it a tragedy and said an investigation was under way.

The United Nations said last month that its human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine had verified more than 10,000 civilian deaths

and nearly 20,000 injuries in the two years since Russia's full-scale invasion. It said the actual numbers were likely to be significantly higher.

