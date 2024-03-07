Left Menu

Fresh western disturbance likely to hit Himachal, over 380 roads remain closed

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:43 IST
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region next week, likely triggering thunderstorms and rain in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, over 380 roads, including four national highways, in the state remained shut for vehicular traffic after heavy snowfall and rain lashed several areas recently.

A total of 55 tourists stranded in Lahaul and Spiti were evacuated on Thursday and sent towards Kinnaur, district police said on Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 10.

The MeT has sounded a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places from March 11 to 13.

According to the state emergency operation centre, of the 383 roads shut, 286 are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 33 in Kinnaur, 27 in Chamba, 19 in Kullu, 15 in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra district.

As many as 340 transformers are out of order and 14 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the centre said.

Mild snowfall was witnessed in a few high altitude and tribal areas on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 5 cm deep snow, while Manali was the wettest receiving 10 mm of rain followed by 2.2 mm at Bhuntar, 2 mm in Mandi and Chamba each and 1 mm at Pandoh, the weather bulletin showed.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 1.6 degrees at Kalpa, 2.6 degrees at Manali and 2.7 degrees Celsius at Kufri, according to the bulletin.

Dalhousie recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Bharmour noted 3.5 degrees Celsius, Sarahan 3.5 degrees Celsius and Shimla 4.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

