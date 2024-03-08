Have development plan for 25 years ready, opposition has nothing to offer: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has been working at an unprecedented speed and scale for the past decade and has a development roadmap ready for the next 25 years while the opposition parties only have ''anger and abuses'' and cannot offer any solutions.

Addressing the Republic Summit here, the prime minister said that in the past 75 days he laid the foundation or dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore and has been taking the work of the government to the people.

''I have placed before you a report card of 75 days. But I am also carrying a roadmap for the next 25 years and every second is precious for me. Even in the time of elections, we are going to the public with the work we have done,'' Modi said.

''But on the other side (opposition) there is anger, abuse and disappointment. They neither have any issue nor any solution. This is because these parties fought elections only on slogans for seven decades,'' the prime minister said.

Listing out the development works carried out by his government, Modi said in the next decade, India will scale new heights which will be unimaginable and unprecedented.

''This is Modi's guarantee,'' the prime minister said, ''In the past decade, people have witnessed solutions and not slogans,'' he said, adding that his government has worked to take responsibility for those who were considered weak for decades by previous dispensations.

''That is why I say -- Modi stands with those who have no one,'' the prime minister said.

He said the people of the country were witnessing and experiencing the speed and scale of the work of his government. ''That is why they are saying 'abki baar, phir ek baar'…'' the prime minister said with the audience chiming in 'Modi Sarkar'.

He blamed the previous governments for wasting the time of the nation and taking it in the ''wrong direction''.

''In the decades after independence, much of India's time was wasted in taking it in the wrong direction. Due to the focus on a single family, the country's development became de-focused,'' the prime minister said.

''To build a 'Viksit Bharat', we will have to recover the lost time. For this, we need to work at an unprecedented speed and scale, and you can witness this happening in the country,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said this was the decade to accomplish India's dreams through its own capabilities.

Before the next decade, the people will witness India becoming the third-largest economy and basic necessities like pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, and internet will be made available for everyone.

He stressed that the present decade will belong to infrastructure development such as expressways, high-speed trains and inland waterways.

''In this decade, India will get its first bullet train, its fully operational dedicated freight corridors and large cities will get connected through NaMo Bharat or Metro Rail networks. This decade will be dedicated to India's high-speed connectivity, mobility and prosperity,'' the prime minister said.

He said the world was passing through uncertain times and instability, which many experts believe was similar to that witnessed in the aftermath of the Second World War.

''Amid all this, the world sees India as a ray of confidence and as a strong democracy. India has proved that good politics can be done with good economics,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)