Technopark Phase V (Kollam) to promote 'workcation' model

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:32 IST
Technopark Phase V (Kollam) to promote 'workcation' model
Technopark Phase V (Kollam), India's first lake-side IT park, is planning to become a prime 'workcation' destination by coalescing business and leisure on its sylvan campus with state-of-the-art facilities.

Situated on the banks of Ashtamudi lake at Kundara near here, Technopark Phase V is awaiting concurrence from the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) division under the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, to promote the facility as a 'workcation' (working-vacation) hub while continuing to host in-house companies, a Technopark release said on Friday.

Technopark is planning to add more amenities and new features in collaboration with Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), aimed at tapping into the potential of the panoramic and eco-friendly campus to lure techies from across the globe to stay and work in a leisurely ambiance.

''The 'workcation' model is a perfect blend of work and leisure for which Technopark Phase V is the most ideal spot,'' said Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark.

Besides the beauty of the locale and a healthy ambiance, Technopark Phase V campus has strategic advantages such as close connectivity to road, rail, air, and waterway.

''The built-up area at the park, named as 'Ashtamudi,' has around one lakh sq.ft of office space. The 'workcation' concept will add more vibrancy to the space, and companies can spend leisure time here as well as work to come up with innovative ideas and solutions,'' Col Nair (Retd) said.

The plans will position the park as a 'workcation' IT destination, where IT/ITeS companies not based out of Technopark Kollam's campus could opt to take on rent the campus facility for a stipulated period, allowing their employees to combine holidaying with remote work.

''Development projects at the campus include building an amphitheater, playground, guest house, ladies hostel, and clubhouse to promote work-life balance at the facility,'' said Vasanth Varada, AGM, Customer Relationships, Technopark.

Apart from the 20,000 sq ft space in warm shell condition, seven Plug and Play modules ranging from 8-seater to 25-seater modules are available in the park for leasing out.

''The park operates within the IT Special Economic Zone (IT SEZ) and is reserved for companies engaged in 100 per cent IT/ITeS exports, in accordance with SEZ operating guidelines,'' he said.

Sharing their experience on the Phase V campus, Praveen, CEO of Entregar Solutions, expressed satisfaction with the support and facilities provided by the authorities for operating night shifts.

