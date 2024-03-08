Left Menu

TN launches India's 'first' marine force to protect Gulf of Mannar & Palk Bay

The force will combat marine wildlife crimes, including smuggling, prevention, and poaching of marine animals, particularly in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere and Palk Bay.Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department said the force will enhance the capacity of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to conserve the marine and coastal ecology in a professional manner.Twelve marine watchers have been engaged in the force from the local fishermen community.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:09 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has launched the country's 'first' marine force to protect marine resources and biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Bay.

It will open a ''new chapter'' in the conservation and protection of precious marine biodiversity such as coral reef, sea grass, and other marine flora and fauna, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said.

''Tamil Nadu launched India's First Marine Elite Force in Ramanathapuram District to protect the marine resources and marine biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Bay. The launch was done through video conferencing at the secretariat,'' here, an official release said.

A government announcement on the initiative was made during the Budget session 2022. The force will combat marine wildlife crimes, including smuggling, prevention, and poaching of marine animals, particularly in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere and Palk Bay.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department said the ''force will enhance the capacity of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to conserve the marine and coastal ecology in a professional manner''.

Twelve marine watchers have been engaged in the force from the local fishermen community. They have been given extensive training related to marine patrolling, including scuba diving, snorkeling. ''The Marine Watchers have been trained by specialised forces--Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Police. The Marine Elite Force is equipped with two deep water boats with wireless communication system. The force has been training for over a year and has been carrying out pilot operations from April 2023. During this period, they have detected 25 cases with the seizure of 4,133 kg of illegal wildlife articles,'' the release said.

The coastal zones of Ramanathapuram are among the richest in the country in terms of biodiversity and are highly sensitive concerning the availability of various fragile ecosystems such as coral reefs. mudflats, salt flats, and mangroves.

''Because of the proximity to the international maritime boundaries, the coastal area needs to be monitored more closely. Marine Elite Force will play a crucial role in combating illegal wildlife smuggling in the region,'' the release added.

