World Bank approves $350 million loan for Costa Rica

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2024 07:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 07:13 IST
The World Bank approved a $350 million loan for Costa Rica to fund infrastructure and climate and disaster resilience projects, the lender said on Friday.

The program is to fund investments in critical infrastructure for flood control and slope stabilization, as well as the reconstruction of bridges and roads damaged by weather-related disasters. Costa Rica "remains highly exposed to extreme weather events and natural hazards, which increase the impact of these risks," the country's finance minister, Nogui Acosta, said in a statement from the World Bank.

"This project is aligned with the country's strategy for mitigating and adapting to climate change and will support our priority of investing in resilient infrastructure and services to protect people living in the most vulnerable areas," Acosta added.

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

