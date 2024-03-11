Left Menu

Urban park to come up on 120 acres of Mahalaxmi Racecourse land; RWITC to get 91 acres

The land parcel will be developed into Central Park by the BMC. Earlier the land was with the Royal Western India Turf club, popularly known as Mahalaxmi racecourse, a release from the government said.The land will be handed over by the state to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:42 IST
Urban park to come up on 120 acres of Mahalaxmi Racecourse land; RWITC to get 91 acres
File photo
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday said an urban park will come up in Mumbai on 120 acres of land, which was earlier with Royal Western India Turf club, and is popularly known as Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

''The cabinet cleared the proposal to develop an urban park, which will come up on 120 acres of the land. The land parcel will be developed into Central Park by the BMC. Earlier the land was with the Royal Western India Turf club, popularly known as Mahalaxmi racecourse,'' a release from the government said.

''The land will be handed over by the state to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The total size of the land is 211 acres and the remaining 91 acres will be given on lease to RWITC for another 30 years,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024