Left Menu

Chitrakoot to be developed on the lines of Ayodhya, says MP govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:35 IST
Chitrakoot to be developed on the lines of Ayodhya, says MP govt
Representaive image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday approved the proposal to develop Chitrakoot on the lines of Ayodhya in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and also build four ropeways in Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar.

Informing about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said a development authority would be set up for Chitrakoot, for which a sum of Rs 20 crore has been earmarked.

Chitrakoot holds great reverence for Hindus as it is believed that Lord Ram and Sita stayed there during their exile.

The state cabinet also decided to set up four ropeways, including one from Ujjain station to the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple, Vijayvargiya said.

Officials said the four ropeways comprise two in Jabalpur and one each in Ujjain and Sagar, and these would be built jointly by the state PWD and National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML).

In the meeting, CM Yadav said his government, which completed 90 days on March 13, had brought about significant financial development and no welfare scheme had been abandoned.

The cabinet gave in principle approval to payment of pension to retired employees of universities as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

The cabinet also gave administrative sanction to a sum of Rs 24293 crore for the works to be done in phase one and phase two of the Ken-Betwa river link project, officials said.

The cabinet decided to change the name of 'Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana' to 'Pradhanmantri Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana' as the farmers are being provided solar agricultural pumps as well, they added.

On January 16, CM Yadav had said Chitrakoot would be developed on the lines of Ayodhya, adding that all places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' would be developed under a complete action plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024