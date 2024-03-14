Chitrakoot to be developed on the lines of Ayodhya, says MP govt

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday approved the proposal to develop Chitrakoot on the lines of Ayodhya in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and also build four ropeways in Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar.

Informing about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said a development authority would be set up for Chitrakoot, for which a sum of Rs 20 crore has been earmarked.

Chitrakoot holds great reverence for Hindus as it is believed that Lord Ram and Sita stayed there during their exile.

The state cabinet also decided to set up four ropeways, including one from Ujjain station to the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple, Vijayvargiya said.

Officials said the four ropeways comprise two in Jabalpur and one each in Ujjain and Sagar, and these would be built jointly by the state PWD and National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML).

In the meeting, CM Yadav said his government, which completed 90 days on March 13, had brought about significant financial development and no welfare scheme had been abandoned.

The cabinet gave in principle approval to payment of pension to retired employees of universities as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

The cabinet also gave administrative sanction to a sum of Rs 24293 crore for the works to be done in phase one and phase two of the Ken-Betwa river link project, officials said.

The cabinet decided to change the name of 'Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana' to 'Pradhanmantri Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana' as the farmers are being provided solar agricultural pumps as well, they added.

On January 16, CM Yadav had said Chitrakoot would be developed on the lines of Ayodhya, adding that all places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' would be developed under a complete action plan.

