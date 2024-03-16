Mastering the Cast: A Comprehensive Review of Scientific Anglers' Fly Lines

Spring is the time for all outdoor sports enthusiasts to muster their passions once again to ride the wave of the new season. Fly fishing, though a year-round activity, also experiences a rise every spring. Trusty equipment is one of the mainstays of any enjoyable experience, and fly fishing is no exception. Scientific Anglers are considered industry experts when it comes to fly lines. In this review, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular fly lines produced by Scientific Anglers.

Freshwater Fly Lines

Freshwater fly lines are designed to perform well in freshwater, as obvious as it looks. Since freshwater is not as dense as saltwater, the line needs to feature a larger diameter and lower density to improve its floatation capabilities. They are also built to perform in fast-moving water. To make up for the increased diameter (which makes casting more difficult), such lines utilize tapering (various sections have different weights and diameters).

Mastery Anadro

This line is designed with a major focus on control. The extended rear taper makes the line much easier to cast at longer distances and mend it with less effort, all while being able to turn over almost any rig you can think of. That’s in part thanks to its increased weight, which is not an entirely good feature - the line could have been a bit lighter. Nonetheless, the Mastery Anadro excels with nymphs and streamers and is well-suited for beginners as well as anyone casting heavy weights.

Frequency Magnum

The Frequency Magnum is exceptionally good at handling large flies. As such, it also comes in handy during windy conditions. It features an aggressive weight-forward head, which also makes it a great choice for beginners since it makes casting smoothly easier. Frequency Magnum performs best with faster rods. With that being said, it makes for a mediocre choice (at best) for the rest of the rods.

Frequency Boost

The Frequency Boost might look like a regular, simple fly line that doesn’t have much to show for it. It’s a half-size heavy line with a standard taper. The relatively short length makes it easier to shoot the line, but apart from that, it’s nothing to write home about. That’s until you use it with an NRX LP fishing rod. With this particular rod, the line shows its true colors. No other line can compare to the Frequency Boost in the length and ease of the cast. Similar to the Mastery Anadro, this line is particularly good for nymphing and streaming. It might not boast a superior presentation but it’s a solid B-student.

Mastery MPX

The Mastery MPX is another half-size heavy line that takes all the benefits of the GPX series and tops it with a few of its own. It loads fast and performs well in a wide variety of fishing scenarios, which makes it a superior all-around line. While its presentation does not necessarily outshine the GPX, the Mastery MPX is still heavier toward the front of the head, which makes it a bit easier to present. If you happen to use a fast rod, then the Mastery MPX is an excellent option.

Mastery VPT

So far, the lines we’ve covered were either good overall or specifically when used with nymphs and streamers. The Mastery VPT breaks this pattern by being a superior dry-fly line. It makes the delicate fly presentation a cakewalk, and you might even find that performing other maneuvers has also become much easier. A long level tip is combined with a long front taper and short belly to deliver a lightweight line that casts well and presents delicately. However, it’s too light for effective nymphing and streaming, and you might need a bit of experience to use it effectively.

Saltwater Fly Lines

Saltwater fly lines need to address several aspects of fishing in seas and oceans. Firstly, seawater is denser than fresh one, which allows dedicated lines to be smaller in diameter but denser, all while preserving their floatation quantities. Such lines should also be able to handle larger fish and resist the corrosion of saltwater. They also can handle a broader spectrum of temperatures than freshwater lines.

Amplitude Infinity Salt

You might guess it from the grandeur of the name, but the Infinity Salt is Scientific Anglers’ flagship saltwater line. It features a slightly heavy head which makes it particularly suitable for loading fast-action rods. The line also features a long taper that comes in handy when casting to mid and long distances. It may not be the best line in high wind, but its accurate casting, tight loops, and quality presentation make it a solid choice for a variety of tropical saltwater angling scenarios.

Frequency Saltwater

Frequency Saltwater is a budget line whose satisfying performance doesn’t align with its relatively low price. Instead of having a single sphere where it excels, it performs, if not exceptionally, then sufficiently well in all saltwater scenarios. This line features an all-around compound saltwater taper designed to load rods quickly and is particularly good at cutting through the wind. Even though its shooting capabilities still have room for growth, its versatility makes up for this minor drawback.

Amplitude Smooth Bonefish

The Bonefish taper has gathered as many as three fly lines under its umbrella, and the Amplitude Smooth doesn’t get too far from its siblings, other than boasting a slightly better shooting performance. It’s a line with a longer, lighter taper and stable loops. It presents well at longer distances and boasts a smooth, unsurprisingly, performance. This version is also $20 cheaper than the regular Amplitude Bonefish, all while being equally well-performing.

Amplitude Grand Slam

If you find yourself fly fishing in a tropical environment, make sure to pack the Amplitude Grand Slam. When paired with a fast-action rod, this saltwater line becomes the versatility incarnate. It offers superior accuracy, exemplary loop stability, and all-distance performance. Although it doesn’t allow for delicate line presentation, it’s suitable for a variety of tropical fish species.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)