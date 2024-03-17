Left Menu

Odisha: People taking selfies, photographs with wild animals to face arrest

In Odisha, taking selfies with wild animals without permission can lead to arrest and up to seven years of imprisonment, according to PCCF Susanta Nanda. Violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act by disturbing the animals' life cycle is a serious offense. Nanda instructed forest officials to arrest those seeking fame through illegal acts and urged them to spread awareness about the laws. Displaying helpline numbers and promoting responsible photography practices are part of the efforts to protect wildlife. Photography with scheduled wild animals, their carcasses, or trophies is strictly prohibited without permission. It is essential to respect the laws and guidelines to ensure the safety and conservation of wildlife.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:18 IST
Odisha: People taking selfies, photographs with wild animals to face arrest
  • Country:
  • India

People taking selfies or photographs with wild animals in Odisha without prior permission will face arrest and are liable for punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment, a senior official said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda asked the field staffers to make ''unscrupulous elements, trying to gain fame by violating the laws of the land, more famous by arresting them and forwarding them to the court of law''.

Nanda has written a letter to the divisional forest officers, and deputy directors of Similipal south and north divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park in this regard.

''It is seen that people are posting their photographs/selfies taken with scheduled wild animals on social media. Taking photographs/selfies with such wild animals not only disturbs the normal life cycle of these animals but is also a violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,'' Nanda said in the letter.

The person concerned is liable for punishment under the said Act with imprisonment of up to seven years, he stated.

Further, taking selfies and pictures with scheduled wild animal species, their carcasses, body parts and trophies is a punishable offence under the Act, Nanda said.

Those desiring to take photographs of wild animals should abide by the laws/guidelines in force with permission from forest officials for the purpose, the PCCF pointed out.

The field level officials have been asked to display helpline numbers at prominent places and on social media to facilitate the sharing of information from persons wanting to help the cause of wildlife.

The forest officials were asked to spread awareness among people and prevent them from taking photos and selfies with scheduled wildlife species.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024