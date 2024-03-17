Left Menu

Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

A 3.3 magnitude tremor hit Gujarat's Kutch district shortly after midnight on Sunday, with its epicentre 22 km east-southeast of Khavda. No casualties or damage to property were reported. Kutch is in a high-risk seismic zone with frequent lower intensity earthquakes. This month, three tremors have been recorded in the district. The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India in the last two centuries, resulting in 13,800 deaths and 1.67 lakh injuries. Many towns and villages in the district were almost completely destroyed. The Institute of Seismological Research in Gandhinagar provided updates on the tremor.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:54 IST
Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 12.12 am with its epicentre 22 km east-south east of Khavda, the Gandhinagar-based institute said in its latest update.

District authorities said no casualty or damage to property was reported.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone, where earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly.

This month, Kutch has so far witnessed three tremors.

The district recorded a tremor of 3.2 magnitude on March 5 and of 3.5 intensity on March 11, as per the ISR record.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries. Around 13,800 persons were killed and 1.67 lakh injured, while a large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024