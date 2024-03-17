Russia launches 14 drones on Odesa, damages agribusinesses, Ukraine forces say
Russia launched 14 drones on Odesa overnight, damaging agricultural enterprises and destroying buildings, the south command of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday. "Fires were extinguished promptly," the command said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were not injured." Of the drones, 13 were destroyed over the Odesa region, and one on its approach over the Mykolaiv region, the command added.
- Country:
- Singapore
Russia launched 14 drones on Odesa overnight, damaging agricultural enterprises and destroying buildings, the south command of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday. "Fires were extinguished promptly," the command said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were not injured."
Of the drones, 13 were destroyed over the Odesa region, and one on its approach over the Mykolaiv region, the command added. It was not immediately clear whether the damage was caused by falling drone debris or drones that were not downed.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two killed, eight wounded by Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Three killed by Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Seven killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine says
Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa kills 3
Telegram groups can now publish stories and save them as post