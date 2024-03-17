Russia launches 14 drones on Odesa, damages agribusinesses, Ukraine forces say

Russia launched 14 drones on Odesa overnight, damaging agricultural enterprises and destroying buildings, the south command of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday. "Fires were extinguished promptly," the command said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were not injured."

Of the drones, 13 were destroyed over the Odesa region, and one on its approach over the Mykolaiv region, the command added. It was not immediately clear whether the damage was caused by falling drone debris or drones that were not downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

