Left Menu

Indian long-eared hedgehog sighted in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:59 IST
Indian long-eared hedgehog sighted in J-K’s Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, an Indian long-eared hedgehog was sighted here in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

It was captured by a team headed by wildlife warden, Rajouri-Poonch, Amit Sharma of the the department of wildlife protection in Rajouri district's Nowshera belt, they said.

According to officials, the mammal species identity was confirmed by Zoological Survey of India scientist, Dr Shyamkant S Talmale.

They said samples have been taken to perform a series of other procedures like DNA analysis and morphometric studies at the Jammu Central University. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Sarvesh Rai congratulated the staff of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division for the first record of authentic presence of the Indian long-eared hedgehog in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has directed the wildlife warden to carry out a population estimation of the animal in the particular area and to survey other area for its presence in collaboration with the universities and Wildlife Institute of India.

The sighting of Indian long-eared hedgehog is indeed an addition to the long list of biodiversity of the Union Territory, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024