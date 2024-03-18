Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of J’khand; gusty wind, heavy rain alert for Tuesday

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-03-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 19:18 IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of J’khand; gusty wind, heavy rain alert for Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain lashed parts of Jharkhand including Ranchi on Monday afternoon and the inclement weather is likely to continue till March 21, a weather official said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre has also issued an alert of heavy rain coupled with gusty winds and thunder in some pockets of the state on Tuesday, the official added.

''The rainfall was triggered by an anti-cyclonic circulation that brought moisture from the Bay of Bengal and a trough that runs from Jharkhand to north coastal Andhra Pradesh,'' said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Anand said Ramgarh received 22.5mm rainfall followed by Gumla (19.5mm), Ranchi (15mm) and Lohardaga (5.5mm) till 5.30 pm.

Gumla, Khunti, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Simdega and West Singhbhum might witness gusty winds up to 60kmph coupled with rain and thundery developments on Tuesday, he said. Some parts of the state may also witness hailstorms, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024