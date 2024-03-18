CRPF lauded for free medicare facilities in last hamlet of J-K’s Bhadarwah

As part of its civic action programme, the CRPF on Monday organised a free specialised medical camp at Thanahala – the last panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir bordering Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The day-long camp was held at Dina Nagar hamlet of Thanahala, mostly inhabited by families belonging to the below poverty line (BPL), in the foothills of Ashapati Glacier on Bhadarwah-Chamba interstate road, they said.

CRPF's Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaishree Singh said though the role of the paramilitary force is to give internal security, it is always there to provide assistance to the public during elections or natural calamities like earthquakes and landslides.

''A team of special doctors from CRPF and sub-district hospital Bhaderwah provided free treatment and medicines to the patients who availed the facility at their doorstep,” she said.

Former sarpanch, Thanahala Shakoor Ahmed, thanked the 33 battalion CRPF for organising the camp and providing assistance to the locals.

''The CRPF is also informing us about government schemes meant to uplift the poor,'' he said.

A resident, Aijaz Hussain Hamdan, also appreciated the work of the CRPF and said his sick mother was treated by the lady doctors, providing lot of relief to the family.

“The (government) medical centre is very far from here, so this camp is of great help to poor people like us in this far flung area,'' he said.

