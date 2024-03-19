Left Menu

WHO study shows $39 return for each dollar invested in fight against TB

UN News | Updated: 19-03-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 01:39 IST
WHO study shows $39 return for each dollar invested in fight against TB
The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called for a funding boost in tuberculosis (TB) screening and prevention programmes to protect vulnerable populations and achieve key health goals. Relatively modest new investment could result in significant health and economic benefits, with up to $39 worth of benefits for each dollar invested, the UN agency said, announcing the findings of a study conducted in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya and South Africa. The returns extend beyond monetary, encompassing substantial improvements in public health outcomes and the mitigation of TB's devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. "The investment case outlines the health and economic rationale for investing in evidence-based, WHO-recommended interventions on TB screening and prevention **that can contribute to advancing universal health coverage** ," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Today, **we have the knowledge, tools and political commitment that can end this millennia-old disease** that remains one of the world's top infectious killers." Tweet URL > WHO ## Crucial advocacy tool While significant strides have been made to combat the disease, with an estimated 75 million lives saved since 2000, TB continues to cause about 1.3 million deaths annually and affects millions more worldwide. Moreover, multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) is a growing public health concern, with only about two in five people having accessed treatment in 2022. Progress in the development of new TB diagnostics, drugs and vaccines remains constrained by the overall level of investment in these areas, WHO said, adding that it is clear much more needs to be done to combat TB. Against this background, its investment case is expected to serve as a vital advocacy tool for securing increased resources for TB screening and preventive treatment, aligning with the commitments made by governments at the 2023 High- Level Meeting on TB. ## 2024 World TB Day As the global community prepares to World TB Day on 24 March under the theme _Yes! We can end TB!_ , the message reiterates the importance of high-level leadership, increased investments and accelerated uptake of important recommendations, WHO said. " **The next five years will be critical** for ensuring that the political momentum we have now is translated into concrete actions towards reaching global TB targets," said Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme. "WHO will continue to provide global leadership for the TB response, working with all stakeholders until we reach and save every person, family and community impacted by this deadly disease".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024