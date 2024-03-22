Left Menu

Elusive tiger captured after weeks of roaming in Kerala village, dead

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 22-03-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:29 IST
Elusive tiger captured after weeks of roaming in Kerala village, dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An elusive tiger, roaming around in a human settlement here for more than two weeks, that was successfully tranquilised and captured by Forest officials a day ago, died hours later, the Forest department said on Friday.

According to a senior Forest official of the district, the tiger had puncture wounds on its chest and a lot of pus in its upper respiratory tract.

The post-mortem of the wild animal would be conducted today at Pookode Veterinary College under the supervision of a specially constituted committee and as part of the process toxicology and histopathology samples would be taken and sent for testing, the official said.

''Only after we get all those reports would we be able to conclude what the exact cause of death was,'' he said.

On Thursday, a team of forest officials managed to corner the tiger within a rubber plantation in Karyamkapp near Ulikkal here, administering tranquilizers before safely confining it in a cage.

Later, it was shifted to the Kannavam Forest Office premises where it died.

Two weeks ago, residents informed the forest department about the tiger's presence in the area. But it was not confirmed during their search.

However, five days ago, while returning from work in the afternoon, a rubber-tapping worker saw a tiger in the plantation near his house and recorded footage of it on his mobile phone.

Later, locals and Forest officials spotted the tiger several times and set up three cages, but they were unable to capture it.

This prompted the local residents to protest against the Forest officials.

Finally, on Thursday afternoon, the tiger was spotted in the rubber plantation, and the forest guards surrounded it and tranquilized it by 3 pm.

The tiger, after being tranquilized, ran a short distance, but within half an hour, the Forest guards caught it and locked it in a cage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024