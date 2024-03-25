IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs PBKS

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Harpreet Brar b Patel 77 Faf du Plessis c Curran b Rabada 3 Cameron Green c Sharma b Rabada 3 Rajat Patidar b Harpreet Brar 18 Glenn Maxwell b Harpreet Brar 3 Anuj Rawat lbw b Curran 11 Dinesh Karthik not out 28 Mahipal Lomror not out 17 Extras: (B-2, LB-9, W-7) 18 Total: (For 6 wkts, 19.2 overs) 178 Fall of wkts: 1-26, 2-43, 3-86, 4-103, 5-130, 6-130.

Bowling: Sam Curran 3-0-30-1, Arshdeep Singh 3.2-0-40-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-23-2, Harpreet Brar 4-0-13-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-45-1, Rahul Chahar 1-0-16-0.

