Shivam Dube: A Force Against Pace and Spin

Shivam Dube showcased his mastery over both pace and spin during a notable performance against New Zealand, where he scored a rapid 65 off 23 balls. Dube credits his improved mindset and regular opportunities as crucial to his evolution. He's become a smarter player through consistent practice and game time.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:07 IST
Shivam Dube, the Indian all-rounder, made headlines with a blistering 65 off just 23 balls against New Zealand in Vizag. Demonstrating his newfound prowess against pace bowling, Dube attributes this progression to a sharpened mindset and the experience gained from regular international matches.

His fierce 29-run assault on leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was a standout moment, but equally impressive was his success against pacers Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, signaling to opponents that he is no longer easily subdued by fast deliveries.

Dube's consistent game time has allowed him to evolve into a smarter cricketer, both in batting and bowling, thanks to mentors Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav. His adaptability and increased comfort against fast bowling have become key assets in putting pressure on opponents.

