Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs GT

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:54 IST
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs GT
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings Innings and Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c W Saha b Spencer Johnson 46 Rachin Ravindra st W Saha b Rashid Khan 46 Ajinkya Rahane st W Saha b Sai Kishore 12 Shivam Dube c Vijay Shankar b Rashid Khan 51 Daryl Mitchell not out 24 Sameer Rizvi c David Miller b Mohit Sharma 14 Ravindra Jadeja run out (Vijay Shankar/W Saha) 7 Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 62-1, 104-2, 127-3, 184-4, 199-5, 206-6.

Bowler: Azmatullah 3-0-30-0, Umesh 2-0-27-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-49-2, Sai Kishore 3-0-28-1, Spencer Johnson 4-0-35-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-36-1. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024