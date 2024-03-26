IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings Innings and Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c W Saha b Spencer Johnson 46 Rachin Ravindra st W Saha b Rashid Khan 46 Ajinkya Rahane st W Saha b Sai Kishore 12 Shivam Dube c Vijay Shankar b Rashid Khan 51 Daryl Mitchell not out 24 Sameer Rizvi c David Miller b Mohit Sharma 14 Ravindra Jadeja run out (Vijay Shankar/W Saha) 7 Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 62-1, 104-2, 127-3, 184-4, 199-5, 206-6.

Bowler: Azmatullah 3-0-30-0, Umesh 2-0-27-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-49-2, Sai Kishore 3-0-28-1, Spencer Johnson 4-0-35-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-36-1. (MORE)

