TIMELINE-Within minutes of departure, faltering container ship crashes into Baltimore bridge

Here is a timeline of the collapse on Tuesday of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali. – Dali appears to be colliding with one of the Key Bridge's piers. – The ship's lights come back on. 1:28:48 – The roadway of the Key Bridge begins collapsing.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 01:34 IST
Here is a timeline of the collapse on Tuesday of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali. All times are EDT: 01:04 a.m (0504 GMT). – Loaded with shipping containers, Dali departs from Baltimore's port, headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

01:24 a.m. – Dali slowly approaches the Key Bridge, according to video captured by StreamTime Live. 1:24:33 a.m. – Dali appears to suffer a total power failure as all its lights go out.

1:25:31 a.m. – About a minute later, the ship's lights flicker back on. Black smoke starts rising from somewhere aboard the ship. 1:26:37 a.m. – The ship's lights go dark again.

1:27 a.m. – Dali appears to be colliding with one of the Key Bridge's piers. The U.S. Coast Guard receives first report of collision. 1:27:10 a.m. – The ship's lights come back on.

1:28:48 – The roadway of the Key Bridge begins collapsing. 1:29:00 – Most of the bridge's span has plunged beneath the water

1:40 a.m. – Baltimore City Fire Department has dispatched rescue teams for the Patapsco River, with reports of multiple people in the water. 1:50 a.m. – The first fire unit arrives on the scene. (Compiled by Jonathan Allen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

