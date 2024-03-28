Yellen wants 'constructive' talks on Chinese excess capacity, subsidies
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she is not ready to discuss potential moves to retaliate over China's excess manufacturing capacity and subsidies that are flooding global markets and wants "constructive" talks on the issue with Chinese officials during her next visit to Beijing.
Yellen told reporters at a solar module factory near Atlanta that it is important for Chinese officials to understand U.S. concerns about its industrial policies, adding: "We see, of course, the same concerns in Europe, for example, but I don't want to get into retaliation. We want to see what we can do that's constructive."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese state media say an explosion has killed one person and injured 22 in a building outside Beijing, reports AP.
Orleans Masters 2024: Arjun-Dhruv move into second round after beating Chinese Taipei's Ming-Tang
Rising mortgage defaults bring more pain to Chinese households
Elderly retirees face big losses after Chinese trust goes bust, reflecting turbulent economy
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese ambassador; promises timely implementation of CPEC projects