Left Menu

Thundershowers mar Easter celebrations in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:52 IST
Thundershowers mar Easter celebrations in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds in parts of Mizoram on Sunday morning marred the Easter celebrations.

The strong winds left a trail of destruction in various areas but no casualty was reported, officials said.

A church building belonging to the United Pentecostal Church (UPC) at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another church building at Sialsuk in Aizawl district was also damaged, they said.

An Assam-type building in Champai's Rahsi locality and several houses in Baktawng village in Aizawl district were either partly or fully damaged, they said.

Reports from the other districts are yet to be received, an official in state capital Aizawl said in the evening.

The calamity dampened the festive spirit to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

Notwithstanding the rains, special prayers and worship services were held at all churches of different denominations during which sermons relating to Christ's resurrection were delivered.

The celebration began on Saturday evening with special worship services by different churches, and the Catholic Church members holding the Easter vigil.

Usual sunrise services were organised by the youth wings of different churches, including the Presbyterian and the Baptist churches.

The churches also served high tea after worship services as part of the celebration.

Several local churches belonging to the Roman Catholic and United Pentecostal Church denominations held community feasts to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus.

Roman Catholic churches also organised mass, and they will also hold Easter processions at night.

Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is celebrated on the first Sunday after Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024