IMD issues 'Orange Alert' in NE, forecasts heavy rainfall

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast “heavy to very heavy” rainfall across several states of the northeast over the next five days.

In a special bulletin, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued the alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for Sunday.

The states are are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with gusty wind at speeds of 30-40 km per hour, it said.

For the next four days, the RMC issued a 'Yellow Alert' for these states. An 'Orange Alert' implies “be prepared for action” and 'Yellow Alert' stands for “watch and be updated”.

In case of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the weather agency issued 'Yellow Alert' for Sunday and Monday, but withdrew the warning thereafter.

The weather report said a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

''Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeastern region, light to moderate rainfall at many to most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur,'' it said.

Officials said heavy rain and storm lashed several parts of the state, while many places have reported uprooting of trees, electric poles and damage to houses.

However, there was no immediate report of any injury or death.

