Left Menu

Prestige group raises Rs 2,001 cr from ADIA, Kotak AIF to build Rs 18k cr worth housing projects

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd raised Rs 2,001 crore from ADIA and Kotak AIF for housing projects in four major cities. The deal aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in the residential sector and fuel the development of projects with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 18,000 crore. The company's leadership position in the industry is set to strengthen with this significant milestone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:04 IST
Prestige group raises Rs 2,001 cr from ADIA, Kotak AIF to build Rs 18k cr worth housing projects
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has raised Rs 2,001 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kotak AIF to develop housing projects across four major cities, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Prestige Group said the company, through its subsidiaries, has ''entered into a landmark deal with ADIA and Kotak AIF for Rs 2,001 crore (around USD 240 million) to capitalise on growth opportunities in the residential sector''.

The fund will be used to develop projects with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 18,000 crore, it added.

''This marquee deal not only underscores the confidence of institutional investors in Prestige Group's execution and corporate governance but also reflects our shared commitment to delivering excellence in real estate development pan-India,'' Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director of Prestige Group, said.

When contacted, Prestige Group CEO Venkat K Narayana said the company has raised this fund in a quasi-equity form and will be used to develop four housing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru.

ADIA and Kotak AIF will have stakes in the special purpose vehicles (SPV) to be created for the development of these four projects, he added.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, which is one of India's leading real estate developers, termed the strategic deal as a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

''The collaboration with ADIA and Kotak AIF represents a considered move towards adopting strong and organic growth for Prestige Group,'' the filing said.

The deal, with its substantial size, upholds the company's vision to sustain its leadership position in the industry, Prestige Estates said.

''It is aimed at catalysing the development of early-stage residential projects, ensuring the company's commitment to prudent expansion and diversified growth,'' the company said.

Given the increasing demand and consolidation in the sector, Venkat said this deal will help in accelerating growth and expansion.

''These funds will fuel the development of greenfield residential projects across the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and NCR with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 18,000 crores, contributing significantly to the top line,'' he said.

Prestige Group has a legacy of almost four decades in real estate development. It has a diversified business model catering to various segments, viz residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management and warehouses with operations in more than 12 major locations in India.

The Group has completed 300 projects spanning a developable area of 188 million square feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024