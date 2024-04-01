MCD removes over 5.20 lakh political advertisements in Delhi ahead of LS polls

Left Menu

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official document.The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags, it stated.The Model Code of Conduct MCC came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission EC announcing the schedule for the general elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official document.

The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags, it stated.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission (EC) announcing the schedule for the general elections. Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Counting of votes is on June 4. The civic body has taken down 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages and 30,139 removable flags, the document issued on Monday said.

The action pertains to the EC's directives to take down all political advertisements from government, public and private properties in view of the MCC being in force till the elections conclude.

According to the EC's order, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in a public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

The MCD has 12 zones -- Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

