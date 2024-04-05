Left Menu

Tamil Nadu forest dept staff save young tusker from dehydration

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:35 IST
Tamil Nadu forest dept staff save young tusker from dehydration
A young tusker, which suffered a health setback owing to exhaustion and dehydration, has safely moved back into the forest after he was treated by forest department staff, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forest Supriya Sahu said on Friday.

A team at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) worked hard to revive the ailing young tusker, she said.

"The tusker was treated by experienced vets (veterinarians) for exhaustion and dehydration. The young guy could get not only enough strength to stand up on his feet but also chased the treatment team and safely moved back into the forest," Sahu said in a post on social media platform X.

Posting videos of the elephant chasing the staff, Sahu said the ground team is monitoring the elephant's movements.

"Well done FD Mudumalai, DD MTR buffer, vets, and the entire forest team #elephants #TNForest," she said in her post on X.

