Livspace says India business cash flow positive during past two quarters

Home renovation platform Livspace on Friday said its India business has been generating positive cash flow from the last two quarters on the back of overall revenue growth, which is estimated to have risen around 30 per cent last fiscal year.The companys revenue had grown 85 per cent annually during the 2022-23 fiscal to Singapore dollar 188 million around Rs 1,100 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:46 IST
Home renovation platform Livspace on Friday said its India business has been generating positive cash flow from the last two quarters on the back of overall revenue growth, which is estimated to have risen around 30 per cent last fiscal year.

The company's revenue had grown 85 per cent annually during the 2022-23 fiscal to Singapore dollar 188 million (around Rs 1,100 crore). The company's EBITDA losses narrowed to Singapore dollar 95.35 million from Singapore dollar 96.86 million during the period under review.

''Our revenue has grown 50 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) in the past two fiscal years. We have become cash flow positive from October-December quarter of 2023-24 in India business, which is 80-85 per cent of our total revenue,'' Livspaceco Founder Ramakant Sharma told PTI.

Asked about the revenue during the last fiscal year, Livspace Chief Strategy Officer Ankit Shah said the numbers have not been finalised yet but the revenue could be around 30 per cent higher in 2023-24.

He asserted that the company is not burning cash anymore and is generating enough cash flow to expand business organically.

''We have around USD 100 million cash in our balance sheet,'' he said, adding that the fund will be utilised for expansion.

''Business expansion, investment in branding and experience centres, and improving the supply chain have helped the company achieve high growth in the last two fiscal years,'' he said. Livspace is actively pursuing M&A opportunities to accelerate growth and enhance its market position. Using its proprietary technology, Livspace provides a one-stop renovation solution for homeowners -- from design to managed last mile fulfilment for all rooms in a home. In India, the company is present in more than 50 cities and plans to expand business to 100-150 cities in the next 18 months.

Livspace has raised around USD 450 million in capital from investors such as KKR, Ingka Group Investments (part of largest IKEA retailer Ingka Group), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners, FFP (Peugeot Group's Holding Company), EDBI, Bessemer Venture Partners, Jungle Ventures, Helion Ventures, and UC-RNT Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

