PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:00 IST
Many parts of Karnataka reeling under severe hot weather, Kalaburagi records 42.7 degree Celsius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Karnataka have been experiencing extremely hot weather, of which Kalaburagi district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 42.7 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Kalaburagi had recorded 43.1 degree Celsius on Saturday and 43.3 on Friday.

Bengaluru on Sunday recorded 37.2 degree Celsius. The capital city, which is known for its salubrious weather had registered 37.6 on Saturday, which was the highest in the past eight years.

Districts that are facing severe hot weather are Bagalkote, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Mandya and Vijayapura district.

The Meteorology Department has also forecast dry weather for the state. However, light rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga district in the next 24 hours.

It also predicted light rainfall on Tuesday at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Met department said that the hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Western parts of Chikkamagalur districts for the next two days.

“Maximum Temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 2°C to 4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru districts of South Interior Karnataka during next two days,” the department said.

It also said that nights would be warm in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Raichur and Kalburgi districts during the next two days.

A heat wave is also predicted in Belagavi, Bidar,Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagara districts in the next 24 hours.

In view of the hot weather in Bengaluru, sunstroke wards have been opened in most hospitals, including the KC General Ward.

Doctors have advised people not to venture out without covering their heads and to hydrate themselves properly to avoid heatstrokes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

