Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

