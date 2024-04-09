Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia, GFZ says
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 15:34 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) GFZ said.
Also Read: Indonesian army apologises after viral Papua torture video
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
Advertisement