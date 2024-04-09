Mexico president says embassy raids only happen with outside support

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Tuesday that Ecuador felt supported by other governments in its raid on Mexico's embassy in Quito, which drew criticism from governments across Latin America.

"A government does not do something like that if it doesn't feel like it has the backing of other governments or powers," Lopez Obrador said in a morning press conference.

